Bengaluru: NGEF land in Byappanahalli to get 105-acre tree park, readymade work-space with Wi-Fi facility

NGEF land in Byappanahalli to get 105-acre tree park;

Karnataka medium and large-scale industries minister MB Patil on June 20 said that the NGEF (National General Electric Factory) land in Byappanahalli will be converted into a sprawling 105-acre tree park at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

Patil said a "world-class" tree park would preserve the existing greenery on the NGEF premises. "Of the total 105 acres of land, 70 acres are covered with dense greenery, housing a variety of tree species. Of the five industrial sheds, one is in dilapidated condition and the remaining four industrial sheds in good condition will be retained as they are" Patil explained.

"The development of the tree park will take place in two phases. Phase 1A, with an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore, will include the construction of an entrance gate, entrance plaza, sculpture court, toilet block, walkway (1400 meters), food court, waterfront, and an elevated walkway spanning 0.45 km" he said.

The development of the tree park will take place in two phases.

"Phase 1B, with planned works worth Rs 15 crore, will include the creation of an elevated walkway, play area for children, outdoor gym, pet area, food court, waterfront, watchtower, and additional toilet block" he said.

Patil also said Phase 2 will focus on constructing an innovation hub, cultural hub, nursery, sports hub, food court, and multipurpose theater. Further, the development will include the establishment of readymade workspaces equipped with Wi-Fi facilities, he said.

The minister emphasised that the tree park would showcase the heritage and culture of Karnataka while also highlighting the growth and history of NGEF. "The primary objective is to create an appealing tourist destination while preserving the existing greenery" Patil stated.

He added that the importance of safeguarding the lung space in the eastern part of the city, which has witnessed significant growth in recent years.

NGEF, once a prominent manufacturer of pumps, switch gears, and transformers, was founded in 1956 through a collaboration with German partners but ceased operations in 2002 due to the financial crisis. While NGEF initially possessed an expansive land area of around 240 acres, a portion of this land was later acquired by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the construction of its depot and the Byappanahalli Metro Terminal.