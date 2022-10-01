English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away at 68

    Balakrishnan was the Secretary of the Communist Party of India, Kerala State Committee from 2015 to 2022, the highest office within the party at the state level.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 01, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST
    Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

    Kodiyeri Balakrishnan


    Former CPI (M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has passed away on October 1 at the age of 68 in Chennai following health problems, the party declared.

    Taking on Twitter, the official CPI (M) party expressed condolence to the veteran leader. "It is with deep grief and sorrow that we give the news of the passing away of Veteran communist Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Polit Bureau member of the CPI(M) and former Secretary of Kerala State Committee. We dip the red flag in homage," the party tweeted.

    Balakrishnan was the Secretary of the Communist Party of India, Kerala State Committee from 2015 to 2022, the highest office within the party at the state level. He stepped down from the position of state secretary due to failing health. He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai since August 29, according to reports.

    Earlier, to visit ailing Kofiyeri, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had cancelled ihis trip to Finland and was reportedly planning to go to Chennai to visit the former CPM leader.

    Vijayan had also called on Kodiyeri on September 9 raising speculations that his health conditions had deteriorated.

    (With inputs from agencies)
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 09:10 pm
