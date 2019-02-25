No political front with Congress anywhere for Lok Sabha polls: CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Amid move by the West Bengal unit of CPI(M) to enter into a seat sharing pact with the Congress in the TMC ruled state, a senior Kerala CPI(M) leader Monday said there would be no political front with the Congress anywhere in the country for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"There would be no political front with the Congress anywhere in the country. There is no intention to forge a political front with the Congress in the elections," CPI(M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters here.

Balakrishnan, a senior politburo member, said this in response to a question about the move by the West Bengal unit of the CPI(M) to enter into a seat-sharing pact with the Congress for fighting Lok Sabha polls against Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee in the state.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had said after the recent politburo meeting of the party that the election partners would be chosen keeping in mind the state-level equations.

The CPI(M), which had a 34-year-old unbroken stint in West Bengal, has weakened in its erstwhile bastion, after its mauling in the 2011 Assembly polls by TMC led by Banerjee.