PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down as CPI(M) Kerala secretary a day after son sent to judicial custody

A Vijayaraghavan will replace Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as CPI(M) Kerala secretary

Moneycontrol News
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has quit the post of Kerala secretary citing health issues. The party has said Balakrishnan has been "granted a leave of absence from his post as he needs further medical treatment".

Balakrishnan was the secretary of CPI(M) Kerala from 2015 to 2020.

According to the party's statement, A Vijayaraghavan will replace him as Kerala secretary.

The resignation comes a day after a special court rejected the bail application of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri and remanded him to judicial custody till November 25.

Close

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan' son has been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate since last month for his alleged links with an accused in a narcotics case and for funding illegal activities.

related news

With the Enforcement Directorate tightening the noose around Bineesh Kodiyeri, there were reports that Balakrishnan may step down. A year ago when allegations against his son surfaced, Kodiyeri had reportedly offered to resign.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Communist Party of India (Marxist) #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.