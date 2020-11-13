Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down as CPI(M) Kerala secretary a day after son sent to judicial custody

Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has quit the post of Kerala secretary citing health issues. The party has said Balakrishnan has been "granted a leave of absence from his post as he needs further medical treatment".

Balakrishnan was the secretary of CPI(M) Kerala from 2015 to 2020.



According to the party's statement, A Vijayaraghavan will replace him as Kerala secretary.

The resignation comes a day after a special court rejected the bail application of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri and remanded him to judicial custody till November 25.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan' son has been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate since last month for his alleged links with an accused in a narcotics case and for funding illegal activities.

With the Enforcement Directorate tightening the noose around Bineesh Kodiyeri, there were reports that Balakrishnan may step down. A year ago when allegations against his son surfaced, Kodiyeri had reportedly offered to resign.