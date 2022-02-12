‘Spine of Indian business cracks’: India Inc mourns Rahul Bajaj’s death

Rahul Bajaj died in Pune at the age of 83. (File)

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto, died in Pune today at the age of 83.

Bajaj was not well for a while and died at around 2.30 pm today, a company official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. His last rites will be held tomorrow.

Politicians and businessmen expressed grief and extended their condolences on Twitter.

Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a photograph of Bajaj and thanked him for “cheering” him and “encouraging” him to be “bold”.



The ‘spine’ of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. #RahulBajaj Om shanti… pic.twitter.com/IziHS03I0D

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 12, 2022



Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & nation builder. Om Shanthi https://t.co/s8kpQ3dUia

— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 12, 2022



Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/UpVMh0z7R1

— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj died in the "presence of his closest family members", a Bajaj Group statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief on the Padma Bhushan awardee's death. “Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family.”