    ‘Spine of Indian business cracks’: India Inc mourns Rahul Bajaj’s death

    Rahul Bajaj death: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a photograph of Rahul Bajaj and thanked him for “cheering” him and “encouraging” him to be “bold”.

    Stella Dey
    February 12, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
    Rahul Bajaj died in Pune at the age of 83. (File)

    Rahul Bajaj died in Pune at the age of 83. (File)


    Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto, died in Pune today at the age of 83.

    Bajaj was not well for a while and died at around 2.30 pm today, a company official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. His last rites will be held tomorrow.

    Politicians and businessmen expressed grief and extended their condolences on Twitter.

    Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a photograph of Bajaj and thanked him for “cheering” him and “encouraging” him to be “bold”.

    ““I stand on the shoulders of giants.” Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be bold. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business will never be extinguished. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

    RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted: “The ‘spine’ of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv.”

    Kiran Majumdar Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon Limited and a close friend of the late industrialist, said in a tweet that she was "devastated" by Bajaj's death.

    Uday Kotak, the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, described Rahul Bajaj as "bold and fearless" who "spoke truth to power".

    Rahul Bajaj died in the "presence of his closest family members", a Bajaj Group statement said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief on the Padma Bhushan awardee's death. “Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

    President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family.”
    
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 06:43 pm
