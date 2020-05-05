App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

The city's civic body has decided to close all non-essential shops, including standalone stores selling liquor, as cases in Maharashtra crossed the 15,000 mark on May 5.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has decided to close all non-essential shops, including standalone stores selling liquor, as cases in Maharashtra crossed the 15,000 mark on May 5.

In a circular issued by Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, he said that he is convinced the situation in the city is "going to deteriorate" due to the relaxation measures provided by the government, and he is therefore withdrawing the relaxations from the city.

"Only the groceries and the medical store/chemist shops will be allowed to open," Pardeshi said.

Follow all LIVE Updates here.

On May 3, the Maharashtra government said that it is allowing standalone shops, including liquor shops, to open in Red Zones from May 4, though they cannot be opened in containment zones.

Only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane, but the number is not restricted for essential shops, the state government has said.

"... It has been observed that the number of positive cases in the city of Mumbai have been rising and the downward trend is yet to set in and gathering of crowds in large numbers without following social distancing will be detrimental to the control of spread of virus and the advantage of the lockdown will be lost due to gathering of people in large numbers," Pardeshi said.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 5, 2020 09:56 pm

