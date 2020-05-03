App
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra govt allows standalone liquor shops to open in Mumbai, Pune regions

Only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane, but the number is not restricted for essential shops, the state government has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra government has said that it is allowing standalone shops, including liquor shops, to open in Red Zones from May 4, though they cannot be opened in containment zones.

Only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane, but the number is not restricted for essential shops, the state government has said.

Follow our LIVE Blog here.

Close
The government has also said that if labor is available in-situ, private construction can be carried out in regions deemed Red Zones. However, all non-essential shops and construction will remain shut in containment zones.
First Published on May 3, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

