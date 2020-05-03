Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Air Force pays tribute to ‘corona warriors’ with flypasts
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 39,980
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the fortieth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased in non-hotspot areas.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 39,980. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,301. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. Indian armed forces will be thanking 'corona warriors' today.Globally, there have been over 34.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.43 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
10,633 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
28,046 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,301
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 39,980
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
China reports two cases for May 2
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Hyderabad LIVE updates | IAF chopper showers flower petals on Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad
An Indian Air Force helicopter has showered flower petals over the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.
At around 10.30 am, the Chetak helicopter hovered over the hospital and showered petals as doctors, nurses, paramedical, sanitation and other staff and police personnel assembled near the premises.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The death toll has reached 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to the disease, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry.
Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Kerala, Bihar and Haryana have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 deaths. Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each.
In this tweet from ANI: Video of IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft performing a flypast over Mumbai's Marine Drive.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) formations are now conducting a fly-past over Mumbai’s Marine Drive.
In this tweet from ANI: Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft flypast over Rajpath in New Delhi to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers fighting COVID19.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out an aerial fly-past over the Rajpath in New Delhi.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | With 12,296 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (5,054) and Delhi (4,122).
While the RNA of the novel coronavirus was found in tiny droplets in China, scientists do not know if it was capable of transmitting the virus.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 10,633 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 28,046, according to the Union Health Ministry.