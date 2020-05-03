App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 03, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Air Force pays tribute to ‘corona warriors’ with flypasts

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 39,980

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the fortieth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased in non-hotspot areas.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 39,980. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,301. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. Indian armed forces will be thanking 'corona warriors' today.

Globally, there have been over 34.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.43 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • May 03, 2020 11:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Hyderabad LIVE updates | IAF chopper showers flower petals on Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

    An Indian Air Force helicopter has showered flower petals over the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

    At around 10.30 am, the Chetak helicopter hovered over the hospital and showered petals as doctors, nurses, paramedical, sanitation and other staff and police personnel assembled near the premises.

  • May 03, 2020 10:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The death toll has reached 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to the disease, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry.

    Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Kerala, Bihar and Haryana have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 deaths. Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each.

  • May 03, 2020 10:36 AM IST

    In this tweet from ANI: Video of IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 aircraft performing a flypast over Mumbai's Marine Drive.

  • May 03, 2020 10:30 AM IST

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) formations are now conducting a fly-past over Mumbai’s Marine Drive.

  • May 03, 2020 10:25 AM IST

    In this tweet from ANI: Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft flypast over Rajpath in New Delhi to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers fighting COVID19.

  • May 03, 2020 10:16 AM IST

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out an aerial fly-past over the Rajpath in New Delhi.

  • May 03, 2020 10:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | With 12,296 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (5,054) and Delhi (4,122).

    Check the full state-wise tally here

  • May 03, 2020 09:48 AM IST

    While the RNA of the novel coronavirus was found in tiny droplets in China, scientists do not know if it was capable of transmitting the virus.

    Read: Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals

  • May 03, 2020 09:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 10,633 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • May 03, 2020 09:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 28,046, according to the Union Health Ministry.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.