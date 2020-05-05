Live now
May 05, 2020 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE: 3 naval ships sent to evacuate Indians from Maldives, UAE
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 42,836.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased in non-hotspot areas.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 42,836. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,389. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 35.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.51 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai, Maharashtra till May 17.
Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8.00 pm and 7.00 am, Mumbai Police has said.
Five weeks into Australia’s coronavirus lockdown, the sound that bursts forth each afternoon of kids shouting, dogs barking and couples arguing is welcome relief from the quiet of isolation.
Read: In Sydney, the magic hour means noise. It’s heavenly to hear
Coronavirus latest updates | Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives, UAE
India has dispatched three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, news agency PTI has reported citing a defence spokesperson.
INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, and INS Magar have been diverted for Maldives. INS Shardul was diverted to Dubai. The three ships will return to Kochi, Kerala.
Coronavirus latest updates | Telangana to run 40 trains a day for one week to send migrant workers back home
In a huge relief for migrant workers stranded in different parts of Telangana, the state government has decided to deploy 40 special trains per day for one week beginning Tuesday to ferry them to their native places in states.
These trains will start from various stations in the city, Warangal, Khammam and Ramagundam among other places, a release from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s office said.
The destinations of these trains will be various places in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Delhi govt announces 70 percent ‘special corona cess' on alcohol from today
The Delhi government yesterday announced a ‘special corona fee’ of 70 percent on the retail price of alcohol. This will be applicable from today.
The development comes as the first day of lockdown relaxation in the national capital saw long queues with customers breaking social distancing norms and many people gathering outside liquor stores.
Coronavirus latest updates | Two special flights to begin evacuating Indians from UAE on May 7
Two special flights are set to operate on May 7 (Thursday) to evacuate Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due COVID-19 pandemic
The passenger list for the two flights — Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode — will be finalised by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai. The list will be made on the basis of registrations in the Embassy or Consulate database which was launched for this purpose a few days back.
According to the statement by the Indian Consulate in Dubai, priority will be given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women as well as to other people who are stranded in difficult situations.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 42,836. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 11,762 patients have recovered, 1,389 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 29,685. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected areas.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 35.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 2.51 lakh.
With 11.8 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and France.
Today is the forty-second day of the nationwide lockdown in India, which has been extended till May 17. The government said eased restrictions in non-hotspot areas.
Today is the forty-second day of the nationwide lockdown in India, which has been extended till May 17. The government said eased restrictions in non-hotspot areas.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.