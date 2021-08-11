MARKET NEWS

Monsoon Session of Parliament : Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; Protests continue in Rajya Sabha

In this Monsoon Session, scheduled to conclude on August 13, the only time the proceedings could be carried out in an orderly manner was during the passage of the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 on August 10 when the Opposition suspended its protests

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on August 11, two days before the scheduled conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Opposition, however, continued protests in Rajya Sabha on August 11 and the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon by chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his valedictory speech said that the House couldn't function as expected due to disruptions. “And yet, 20 bills were cleared” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in Lok Sabha on the last day.

The session that began on July 19 was marred by ruckus and uproar with Opposition members stalling proceedings in both the Houses demanding discussions on the Pegasus Project Report, farmers' agitation and price rise.

The Session was scheduled to end on August 13.

The only time the proceedings could be carried out in an orderly manner was during the passage of The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 that received support from the opposition on August 10 in Lok Sabha. The Bill that restores states’ powers to prepare the OBC list is yet to come up in Rajya Sabha.

The Centre had listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the Session. Of these, 17 were the new Bills. The Bills that were passed replacing the ordinances included The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, apart from The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Also, The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, were also passed in this session.

However, the much-awaited Cryptocurrency Bill was not taken up in this session. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, (Crypto Bill) that aims at prohibiting all private cryptocurrencies, was earlier listed for the Budget Session but couldn’t be tabled. The government is yet to finalise the contours of the legislation, sources said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is likely to take action against Opposition MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha, on August 10. Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other BJP MPs met Naidu early morning.

Naidu got emotional as he spoke about ruckus by Opposition MPs in the House. All sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables, he said before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon on August 11.

The Upper House witnessed chaotic scenes on August 10 during the discussion on farmers’ issue with at least two leaders from the Opposition climbing atop the reporters’ table, one waving a black cloth and another throwing a file at the chair after the House was adjourned.

While Rajya Sabha television did not show the scenes of ruckus, opposition MPs recorded the events and posted them on their Twitter handles.

Last week, six TMC MPs were suspended for the day for carrying placards into the Well. Earlier, one was suspended for the whole session for snatching papers from IT and Telecom Ministers and tearing it up.

In September last year, Rajya Sabha had witnessed unruly behaviour by opposition members during the passage of the contentious farm bills with MPs throwing the rule book at the chair, breaking microphones and launching paper missiles. Eight MPs were suspended for the remainder of the session.
#Current Affairs #Farm law protest #India #Monsoon Session of Parliament #Opposition protests #Pegasus snooping issue #Politics
first published: Aug 11, 2021 11:52 am

