Video: Children leap from burning apartment as rescuers shout 'we got you'

(Image credit: City of Madison Police Department/Facebook)

Earlier this week, a group of children and a woman were trapped in a burning apartment in Indiana in the United States.

Since their staircase was also engulfed in flames, a quick-thinking member of the group broke a window so all of them could jump out.

The moment of them jumping from the building into the arms of rescuers has been captured in bodycam footage.

The footage showed police officers encouraging and reassuring the children as they took the plunge. "Jump, now, we've got you," the officers told screaming children.

"Officers and detectives were able to catch each child as they jumped from the windows," the police department of Madison city, where the fire occurred, said. "One adult female also leapt from the second story window and was caught by officers."

Officers then did a thorough check at other apartments to ensure no one else was trapped there.

Two officers from the Madison Police Department, who are also experienced firefighters, combated the blaze till more rescuers arrived at the scene.

No one was seriously injured in the fire, ABC News reported. An investigation was launched to determine its cause.



On social media, users praised the officers' efforts.



"I am so proud of these HEROES!," said a user named Tiffany Ruble. "Every single one of them. Madison Indiana has the best police officers. Thank you for putting your lives on the line to save others."



















"This gave me goosebumps watching," Facebook user Heather Smith said. "A great job to everyone involved in the rescue."

















