    Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi to put Lord Ganesh, Goddess Laxmi images on bank notes

    The Delhi Chief Minister suggested retaining Mahatma Gandhi's picture on one side of the currency notes while introducing pictures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi on the other side.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 26, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

    "If there is photo of Laxmiji and Ganeshji on our currency notes, our country will prosper," said Arvind Kejriwal.


    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Central government to introduce the currency notes with pictures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi on one side and keeping Mahatma Gandhi's picture on other side.

    "If there is photo of Laxmiji and Ganeshji on our currency notes, our country will prosper," Kejriwal said. "If Indonesia can do it, choose Ganeshji, so can we. I will write to the Centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it... we need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country."

    Bank notes in Indonesia indeed have an image of Lord Ganesha imprinted on it alongside the picture of celebrated Indonesian independence activist Ki Hajar Dewantara.

    This comes two days after Arvind Kejriwal questioned why people, who are worried due to inflation, should not get access to free education and treatment, and said by calling such things free "revdi", the common man should not be insulted.

    He tweeted a media report in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the political culture of "revdi" or freebies.

    "People are quite worried due to the price rise. Why should they not get free education, treatment, medicines and electricity? Politicians get so many facilities for free. Banks waived the loans of so many rich people. By calling it free revdi again and again, do not insult the common man," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Read more: Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Arvind Kejriwal
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #bank notes #currency notes #Ganesh #Laxmi #PM Modi #Prime Minister Modi
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 11:40 am
