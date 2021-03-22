After Ripped Jeans row, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat lands in another controversy

File image

Days after the ripped jeans controversy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on March 21 drew flak again for saying that poor families should have produced more children to get extra ration during the coronavirus pandemic. The newly appointed CM, while addressing an event on International Forests Day in Nainital district, said: “Every household was given 5 kg ration per unit. Those having 10 units got 50 kg, those with 20 units got a quintal and those with two units got 10 kg. People built stores and found customers in the neighbourhood. The rice they got was of such good quality that they would have never had the same in their lives.”





#WATCH हर घर में पर यूनिट 5 किलो राशन दिया गया।10 थे तो 50 किलो, 20 थे तो क्विंटल राशन दिया। फिर भी जलन होने लगी कि 2 वालों को 10 किलो और 20 वालों को क्विंटल मिला। इसमें जलन कैसी? जब समय था तो आपने 2 ही पैदा किए 20 क्यों नहीं पैदा किए: उत्तराखंड CM मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह रावत pic.twitter.com/cjh2hH5VKh

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 21, 2021



At the event, the CM praised PM Modi for his efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India with a population of 130–135 crore people still feels relieved".

But, the goof-up doesn't end here. The CM further confused Britain with the US, saying America ruled over India for over 200 years. The CM was comparing the COVID-19 situation in India with that of the US and ended up confusing America with Britain.

"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said.