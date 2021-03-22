After Ripped Jeans row, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat lands in another controversy
The CM further confused Britain with the US, saying America ruled over India for over 200 years.
March 22, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
Days after the ripped jeans controversy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on March 21 drew flak again for saying that poor families should have produced more children to get extra ration during the coronavirus pandemic.
The newly appointed CM, while addressing an event on International Forests Day in Nainital district, said: “Every household was given 5 kg ration per unit. Those having 10 units got 50 kg, those with 20 units got a quintal and those with two units got 10 kg. People built stores and found customers in the neighbourhood. The rice they got was of such good quality that they would have never had the same in their lives.”
At the event, the CM praised PM Modi for his efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India with a population of 130–135 crore people still feels relieved".
But, the goof-up doesn't end here. The CM further confused Britain with the US, saying America ruled over India for over 200 years. The CM was comparing the COVID-19 situation in India with that of the US and ended up confusing America with Britain.
"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said.
The CM who addressed an event on Sunday has now tested positive for COVID-19
. The chief minister took to Twitter to inform the people. He has isolated himself and has advised the people who had come into contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested.
Rawat, who assumed office on March 10, recently faced criticism for his ripped jeans comment and was trolled on social media. Girls and women from all age groups flooded social media with pictures of them wearing ripped jeans. But Rawat's wife Rashmi Tyagi said that the entire context in which he made the comment is not being described.
"He (Tirath Singh Rawat) said that women's participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country. It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes," Rashmi, who has been Miss Meerut, clarified.