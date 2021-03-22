Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for COVID-19

File image: Screenshot of a video showing Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, then an MP, speaking in the Lok Sabha (Image: Twitter/@TIRATHSRAWAT via Lok Sabha TV)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief minister took to Twitter to inform the people about his COVID-19 test report and said he has tested positive for the pandemic but he is alright and has no complications.

He has isolated himself and is under the observation of doctors.

Rawat also advised the people who had come into contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested.

"My coronavirus test report has come out positive. I am alright and have no complications. I have isolated myself under the watch of doctors. Those who have come into contact with me over the past few days should take precaution and get themselves tested," Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 10 replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.