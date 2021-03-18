Ripped Jeans trend on Twitter after Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's remark on how women dress

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat has created controversy when he criticised women wearing ripped jeans, and said they send the wrong message to society and children.

After his remarks, women on twitter post pictures on them in ripped jeans with hastags #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans #Ripped JeansTiwtter to protest the CM's statement.

What did the CM say?

The CM was addressing a workshop organised by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. During his address, he described in detail the attire of a woman who had once sat next to him in a flight. The woman, he said, identified herself as an NGO worker and was travelling with her kids.



He said: "She was wearing boots, jeans ripped on the knees, and several bracelets. She had two children travelling with her. Her husband is a professor in JNU. You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values you will teach?"

The CM also said that the western world is following the Indian tradition of yoga and ‘covering up’ while Indians were running towards ‘nudity.’

“Kaynchi se sanskaarn (sharp manners) – showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids – these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good? While the western world follows us, doing yoga … covering their body properly. And we run towards nudity,” he said.

After his statement, journalist Nishtha Gautam began the trend and called women to share their pictures in the outfit condemned by the CM. She wrote, "I hope some of you remember the #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer hashtag from 2018 as a response to Goa CM’s statement. It’s that time of the year again: Another CM, another attempt at policing women’s choices. Let’s tweet our #rippedjeans pics with #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans. What say?”



Reacting to her call, singer Sona Mohapatra commented, "I don’t wear jeans owing to the humidity & heat here but happy for this ripped T-shirt with my संस्कारी घुटना’s showing!..& #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans don’t need anyone’s permission in #India . We are the land of the glorious Konark, Khajurao, Modhera, Thirumayam, Virupaksha!”



I don’t wear jeans owing to the humidity & heat here but happy for this ripped T shirt with my संस्कारी घुटना’s showing!..& #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans don’t need anyone’s permission in #India . We are the land of the glorious Konark, Khajurao, Modhera, Thirumayam, Virupaksha! https://t.co/zP98bBiLkd pic.twitter.com/gZQfWjN6Rb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 17, 2021



Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also criticised the Uttarakhand CM for his comments. She shared a story on her Instagram and said, “Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis).”

In the next story, she posted a picture of her wearing a ripped jeans. “I’ll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I’ll wear them proudly,” she wrote, captioning the photo.

Actress Gul Panag too has joined the trend. She wrote “Takes out ripped jeans” followed by a photo of her wearing said jeans.

Women on social media have shared pictures of themselves in ripped jeans. Here are a few.

In solidarity with the woman with the two kids trying to get somewhere who bore the brunt of a clearly sleazy man checking her out because she was wearing ripped jeans. #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/N3fWgvlCBD— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) March 17, 2021



Ripped jeans anyday better than ripped brains! #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/ibB6X4baGh — Bhumika Chheda (@IamBhumikaC) March 17, 2021



Ripped Jeans aur Kitab.

The country’s ‘sanskriti’ & ‘sanskaar’ are impacted by men who sit and judge women and their choices. Soch badlo Mukhyamantri Rawat ji, tabhi desh badlega. #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/qYXcN88fY6 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 18, 2021