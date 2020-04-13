Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown delayed to topple Congress govt in MP: Ex-CM Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has accused the Centre of deliberately delaying the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to topple his government.

Lashing out at the Centre over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, he said the Centre did not take early measures to curb the number of novel coronavirus infections in the country, to make sure the Bharatiya Janata Party comes back to power in Madhya Pradesh.

Holding the BJP government at the Centre responsible for the 36 novel coronavirus deaths and 532 infections in the state, the former CM said: “The Centre’s engagement in toppling the (state) government led to delay in taking steps to tackle the crisis.”

Notably, early last month, several Congress MLAs defected to BJP, making Kamal Nath lose majority support, and eventually letting the BJP come back to power in MP. Meanwhile, the new government is yet to appoint ministers for health and home ministries – both of which are even more crucial portfolios in such testing times.

Kamal Nath has said Madhya Pradesh is the only state without a minister for Home or Health at present. He also pointed out that the lockdown in India was imposed 40 days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns about the gravity of the situation.

The veteran leader added: “The centre's engagement in toppling Madhya Pradesh government (has) led to delay in taking steps to tackle (the) COVID-19 (outbreak).” He further said that the people of MP have been “fooled”, given the Cabinet is yet to be formed and key ministries are vacant during a global pandemic crisis.

MP is among the worst-hit states in India, with its COVID-19 patient count crossing 500. The only other states that have breached this mark are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

