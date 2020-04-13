Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India at 8,447; China's cases rise to near 6-week high

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twentieth day of India's 21-day lockdown. It is widely expected that the lockdown would be extended in some form. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 8,447. The Union Health Ministry has said that 273 people have died due to the disease. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases in the country.

Globally, there have been over 18.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.14 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.