Apr 13, 2020 07:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India at 8,447; China's cases rise to near 6-week high
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 8,447.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twentieth day of India's 21-day lockdown. It is widely expected that the lockdown would be extended in some form. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 8,447. The Union Health Ministry has said that 273 people have died due to the disease. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases in the country.Globally, there have been over 18.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.14 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in globally: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates | Two deaths reported in Telangana, 28 new cases
Two persons died of COVID-19 while 28 new cases of the viral disease were reported in Telangana yesterday.
With these 28 new cases, the tally in the state rose to 531 and the toll due to the infection touched 16. Seven patients were discharged yesterday, taking the total number of discharges to 103. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China's cases rise to near six-week high
China has reported the highest number of new daily novel coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks, driven by a rise in infected travellers arriving from overseas and underscoring challenges Beijing faces in preventing a second wave of COVID-19.
A total of 108 new cases were reported yesterday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 cases were reported on March 5.
The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus News LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 18.4 lakh globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The global death toll from the disease stands at 1.14 lakh. However, about 4.21 lakh patients have recovered.
With 5.55 lakh, the United States has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world. The number of confirmed cases in Spain, Italy, France and Germany are between 1.2 lakh and 1.6 lakh. The United Kingdom has so far reported over 85,200 cases.
Even as China, where the outbreak was first reported in late 2019, is easing its lockdown, reported cases in other parts of the world such as Brazil, Turkey and Russia are now rising.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have reached 8,447 according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update yesterday evening. These include cases involving foreign nationals in India, recoveries and those who have died due to the disease.
The COVID-19 death toll in India stands at 273. About 765 patients have been cured and discharged so far. However, 7,409 cases remain active.
Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of reported cases.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. The COVID-19 disease has now spread across 185 countries and territories. Several governments have imposed strict restrictions and lockdowns to curb the rapid spread of infections. Today, April 13, is the twentieth day of India’s 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Multiple states have either extended the lockdown period, or have urged the Centre to extend it. Maharashtra and Odisha have extended the lockdown till April 30.While the Centre has not formally announced extension of the nationwide lockdown yet, it is widely believed that it will happen.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.