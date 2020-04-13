Coronavirus wrap April 13: Here are the top developments of the day

A day before the nationwide 21-day lockdown is purported to end, the Health Ministry today said that the number of coronavirus cases in India have surged past 9,000.

According to the government, there are 9,352 total cases – of which 8,048 are active. The health ministry said that 979 patients have recovered, while 324 have died.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> India registered 51 deaths in 24 hours, the biggest ever spike in the number of deaths in the country.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am tomorrow. An announcement on lockdown extension is likely.

>> The Supreme Court modified its order on free testing of coronavirus in government and private labs. The apex court said that testing will be free only for those eligible under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

>> 25 staff members of a hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19.

>> Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh extended the lockdown until April 30.

>> Asian Development Bank hikes COVID-19 financial aid to $20 billion for member nations.

>> Odd-even rule to be implemented in Delhi's wholesale mandis in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

>> Several Union ministers and senior officers returned to their offices today.

>> Nagaland reported its first COVID-19 case.

>> China's reported 108 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reached 3,341.