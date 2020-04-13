App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 13: Here are the top developments of the day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am tomorrow; and other key developments from India and around the world:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day before the nationwide 21-day lockdown is purported to end, the Health Ministry today said that the number of coronavirus cases in India have surged past 9,000.

According to the government, there are 9,352 total cases – of which 8,048 are active. The health ministry said that 979 patients have recovered, while 324 have died.

Here are all the latest updates:

Close

>> India registered 51 deaths in 24 hours, the biggest ever spike in the number of deaths in the country.

related news

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am tomorrow. An announcement on lockdown extension is likely.

>> The Supreme Court modified its order on free testing of coronavirus in government and private labs. The apex court said that testing will be free only for those eligible under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Follow our LIVE Updates here

>>  25 staff members of a hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19.

>> Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Arunachal Pradesh extended the lockdown until April 30.

1304-IndiaStates (1)

>> Asian Development Bank hikes COVID-19 financial aid to $20 billion for member nations.

>> Odd-even rule to be implemented in Delhi's wholesale mandis in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

>> Several Union ministers and senior officers returned to their offices today.

>> Nagaland reported its first COVID-19 case.

>> China's reported 108 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reached 3,341.
Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.