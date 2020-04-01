Coronavirus pandemic | Mental illness cases rise in India after COVID-19 outbreak: Study

The Indian Psychiatry Society (IPS) has noticed a steep rise in the number of patients suffering from mental illness after the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in India. A recent survey conducted by them revealed there has been a 20 percent rise in mental illness cases, with at least one in five Indians suffering from it.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to curb the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19, may also be one of the reasons behind this phenomenon. The study claims that people have been living in fear of losing their jobs, businesses, etc due to the lockdown, resulting in mental distress.

The deadly disease has killed more than 42,000 people across the world and infected nearly nine lakh persons.

The IPS study found that the drastic increase in the number of mental patients was observed in just one week and affirms that the global health crisis could be one of the contributing factors, India Today reported.

Dr Manu Tiwari, Head of Department, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Hospital (Noida), said the numbers can rise in the days to come. “The lockdown has had a massive impact on the lifestyle of people. They are staying indoors with limited resources. They are now suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, and even alcohol withdrawal syndrome,” he added.