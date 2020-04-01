App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mental illness cases rise in India after COVID-19 outbreak: Study

A recent survey conducted by the Indian Psychiatry Society revealed there has been a 20 percent rise in mental illness cases

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wallpaper Flare)
Representational Image (Wallpaper Flare)

The Indian Psychiatry Society (IPS) has noticed a steep rise in the number of patients suffering from mental illness after the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in India. A recent survey conducted by them revealed there has been a 20 percent rise in mental illness cases, with at least one in five Indians suffering from it.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to curb the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19, may also be one of the reasons behind this phenomenon. The study claims that people have been living in fear of losing their jobs, businesses, etc due to the lockdown, resulting in mental distress.

The deadly disease has killed more than 42,000 people across the world and infected nearly nine lakh persons. Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates 

Close

The IPS study found that the drastic increase in the number of mental patients was observed in just one week and affirms that the global health crisis could be one of the contributing factors, India Today reported.

related news

Also read: Coronavirus | Working from home, IT employees battle job pressures & mental health issues

Dr Manu Tiwari, Head of Department, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Hospital (Noida), said the numbers can rise in the days to come. “The lockdown has had a massive impact on the lifestyle of people. They are staying indoors with limited resources. They are now suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, and even alcohol withdrawal syndrome,” he added.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #mental illness #study

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.