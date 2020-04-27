App
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | HD Kumaraswamy proposes ‘COVID cess’ on ultra-rich Indians

The former Karnataka CM also called for citizen-centric measures such as full or partial waivers of EMIs, rents, and school fees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy proposed that the government levy “COVID Cess” on the super-rich of the country to make up for the loss in revenue collection.

In view of an inevitable reduction in the purchasing power of the people due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the cost of living will lower in India. To alleviate their financial stress, the government can slash down prices of diesel, petrol, etc, the JD(U) leader suggested, adding that this amount can be recovered by levying a cess on the ultra-rich.

Taking to social media on April 27, he further wrote:



First Published on Apr 27, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #HD Kumaraswamy

