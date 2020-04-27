Live now
Apr 27, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi, CMs to interact via video conference today
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socioeconomic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 26,917.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 26,917. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 826. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 29.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least two lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | With almost all large states having put forward their views in the earlier meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time it will be chief ministers from Northeast and East who are likely to speak according to news reports.
Chief ministers from Bihar, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and the Union Territory of Puducherry are likely to speak during the interaction with the prime minister.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 9,65,435 confirmed cases (including recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 2,26,629 cases
> Italy: 1,97,675 cases
> France: 1,62,220 cases
> Germany: 1,57,770 cases
> United Kingdom: 1,54,037 cases
> Turkey: 1,10,130 cases
> Iran: 90,481 cases
> China: 83,911 cases
> Russia: 80,949 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 8.05 am IST on April 27)
Centre brushes off Indian tax officers' proposal for coronavirus tax on super rich
A group of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers have recommended taxing the super rich and foreign companies, to help pay for the coronavirus economic fallout, but the government brushed off the idea, saying it did not reflect official views.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers via video conference today. They are expected to discuss the way ahead in the battle against the novel coronavirus.
The meeting comes amid indications that there could be discussions on a graded exit from the ongoing nationwide lockdown.
Coronavirus in Turley LIVE Updates | Turkey registers decrease in deaths, new COVID-19 infections
Turkey's health ministry has announced 99 new deaths from COVID-19, the lowest in nearly two weeks. The total death toll has risen to 2,805.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared daily figures yesterday, showing 2,357 new confirmed cases, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 110,130.
“Today is the day with the lowest number of new cases in the past 20 days,” he tweeted. (Input from AP)
Now that we are confined to our homes for a while because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, why not make good use of the time?
Here is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | The United States has recorded 1,330 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Coronavirus in Israel LIVE Updates | Israel has permitted some businesses to reopen and ahs said it would consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts to ease restrictions and help the struggling economy.
Coronavirus in Italy LIVE Updates | Italy, the first European country to be hard-hit by the novel coronavirus, will allow some businesses to reopen as soon as this week while aiming to reopen manufacturing and construction from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 26,917. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 5,914 patients have recovered, 826 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 20,177.
Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst affected regions of the country.