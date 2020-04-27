Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi, CMs to interact via video conference today

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 26,917. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 826. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 29.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least two lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.