App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

The news comes at a time when Bengal’s coronavirus count dipped for the third consecutive day and the patient recovery rate crossed 50 percent for the first time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In West Bengal, 56 percent of the people testing positive for the novel coronavirus are migrants who returned from other states. A senior state health department official said on June 17 that 10 out of 100 migrant workers who were tested turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

The official added: “Most of them (migrants testing COVID-19 positive) are asymptomatic and this is making the current situation quite difficult.”

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

So far, more than six lakh migrant workers have returned to Bengal by Shramik Special trains and lakhs more have returned by road. As per the state health ministry, several districts in Bengal such as Purulia, Coochbehar and Birbhum were green zones before the stranded migrant workers returned to their natives.

related news

The news comes at a time when Bengal’s coronavirus count dipped for the third consecutive day and the patient recovery rate crossed 50 percent for the first time. More than 6,000 coronavirus patients in West Bengal have recovered already, while the state’s COVID-19 toll is 495 at present. The total COVID-19 tally stands at 11,909, inching towards the 12,000-mark.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

The latest figures on the state health bulletin revealed that most of the fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kolkata, followed by North 24 Parganas and Howrah, respectively. The health department update also revealed that 8,512 coronavirus samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking Bengal’s total coronavirus test count to 3,51,754.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #migrant workers #west bengal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Vistara in talks with Boeing to defer deliveries of Dreamliner planes

Vistara in talks with Boeing to defer deliveries of Dreamliner planes

Robots keep houses clean in times of COVID-19

Robots keep houses clean in times of COVID-19

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.