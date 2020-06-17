Live now
Jun 17, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India sees highest single day spike of 2,003 COVID-19 deaths, pushing toll to 11,903; cases rise to 3,54,065
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing the number of infections to 3,43,091 while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Today is the eighty-fifth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,43,091. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 9,900. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers will be holding video conference today.Globally, there have been over 81.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.41 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
1,86,934 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
1,55,227 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 11,903
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 3,54,065
US death toll in pandemic exceeds one from World War I
Maharashtra adds 1,409 COVID-19 deaths, registers 2,701 new cases
COVID-19 tally breaches 44,000-mark in Delhi
Mexico records 3rd highest daily death numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India sees the highest single-day spike of 2,003 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the toll to 11,903. Cases rise to 3,54,065 with 10,974 new infections: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in China LIVE updates | Beijing moved on a war footing today, cancelling hundreds of domestic flights and trains while ramping up the mass testing of 90,000 people to stem the spread of the coronavirus, as the city reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 137.
Two airports in Beijing have cancelled 1,255 domestic flights, nearly 70 percent of the scheduled trips, the official media reported. Beijing currently does not operate international flights. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 1,86,934 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,55,227, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 11,903, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 3,54,065, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | A 37-year-old woman teacher employed with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who had tested positive for COVID-19 over two weeks ago, died yesterday, officials said.
Authorities at the NDMC, however, claimed that the death was "not due to COVID-19" but "some gynaecological problem".
She (name withheld) had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, more than 14 days ago, a senior official said, adding that the teacher was working in a dry ration distribution centre at the time. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization said he “fully expects” China to share the genetic sequences from the resurgence of coronavirus that have recently hit Beijing, even though they have not yet done so.
Chinese officials said that their examination of the virus shows it originated in Europe, but they have not yet shared the sequences with WHO or the global scientific community.
Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE updates | Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nagaland, out of 314 samples tested, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 181 including 78 active cases and 103 recovered: Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom
Nagaland's latest COVID-19 tally:
> Positive: 181
> Active: 78
> Recovered: 103
> Death: 00