Candidate leaves job interview after waiting for 15 minutes. Viral post

A candidate recently walked out of a job interview after waiting for 15 minutes for the director of the company to arrive. The candidate took to Reddit to narrate the incident in which he wrote that he arrived at 2:30 and after 15 minutes walked out as he felt there was no reason to wait any longer.

"I walked in the front door of the facility at 2:30 today, exactly when I was due to meet the director at the front lobby. I spoke with an employee who paged him, and I was told that he'd be right over "in just a minute".

At 2:45, I just walked out and left. 15 minutes. I know our industry, and there's no good reason for me to wait more than a few minutes. All I see is a giant red flag waving "this company is testing your patience because they want to be sure that the candidate is desperate, because they're going to abuse them," he wrote in the post.

The post, which has gone viral, saw several comments many of whom recollected incidents that took place with them when they went for interviews.

"The interview for my current position started about 30 minutes late, but it was communicated to me immediately when I got there that there was an issue being worked on. So I waited in the lounge and eventually got to my interview. The key point was that someone explained to me what was happening right away instead of just having me sit there," one user wrote.

"An interview is a sales pitch both ways. Good for walking out," another user wrote.

In another viral Reddit post, an employee wrote that a top performer at his company lost his job as the company wanted to set an example for the co-workers if they indulged in arguments with the management.

