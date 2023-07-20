Company sacks 'top performer' to set an example for others. Viral post

The Reddit post stated that officially it was told that the top performer lost his job since he failed to meet the expectations.

An employee working for a company recently shared a post in which the person wrote how a "top performer" at the firm had been fired to set an example for others. The name of the company was not revealed in the post.

The post, which was shared on Reddit and has gone viral, stated that the employee lost his job as the firm wanted to set an example for others to not argue with the management over issues such as contract breaches and commissions.

The user also wrote his job had also been in jeopardy after he expressed a sense of demotivation in the role.

"Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom and saying the door is open if we don't like it etc.

The other day they threatened to fire me because I was demotivated, demotivated because THEY stole my commissions. Today they fired a coworker who was a top performer and just behind me in sales figures. The official news were that they fired him because he was not meeting expectations.

But, our direct manager told us they fired him as an EXAMPLE, that we shouldn't fight with management for stuffs like commissions or breach of contracts, because they can fire anybody at will if we are trying to go against what they say," the Reddit post read.

The post generated several comments from different users, many of whom slammed the company for sacking the employee.

"They fired the top performer so they could steal his big commission check. Then they used that to try to scare the rest of you," one user wrote.

"This is a company that is failing so hard they can’t afford unemployment so they are hoping that firing the one guy will get a bunch of employees to quit," another user wrote.