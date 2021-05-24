MARKET NEWS

Byju's Future School offers 'coding curriculum' for children interested in cryptocurrencies

The education technology startup had announced, last month, its plans to expand internationally through Byju's Future School, which is now available in United States, UK, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

As cryptocurrency mania gains more traction, corporates are now jumping on the bandwagon through innovative marketing to attract customers. One such example is Byju's Future School, the new venture to expand internationally,  which is now offering a coding course for children who are "interested in cryptocurrency."

A Byju's advertorial on social media says that through the course, children between the ages of 6-18 will be able to learn about the code used behind cryptocurrencies.

Byju's advertorial on social media.

The company,which recently acquired tutorial chain Aakash Educational Services, said its coding-for-kids subsidiary WhiteHat Jr has played an important role in building the new platform, which will offer one-to-one teacher and student sessions, The Economic Times had reported.

Close

While only the advertorial talks about the 'code behind crypto', no such thing can be seen on its website. However, several coding courses, starting from Grade 1 to 10 plus are offered on the Byju's Future School website.
TAGS: ##Byju's Future School #Byjus’ #coding #cryptocurrency
first published: May 24, 2021 03:45 pm

