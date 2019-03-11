Budget smartphone Vivo Y91i with waterdrop-notch, 4,030mAh battery launched in India; Price, specs, features

Chinese device maker Vivo has launched a new smartphone called the Vivo Y91i in India. The budget smartphone comes in 16GB and 32GB storage variants and has been priced Rs Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,490 respectively.

With the launch of the device Vivo is entering the already crowded budget category and will compete against smartphones such as the Redmi Note 7, Redmi 6 and 6A, Realme 3, Samsung Galaxy M10 and A10 among others. The device comes in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colours and can be purchased from offline stores across India.

Vivo Y91i specifications

The smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, screen resolution of 1520*720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, Vivo Y91i comes powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GB RAM. As mentioned, it comes with two internal storage options of 16GB and 32GB and can be expanded further via microSD.

In optics, the smartphone has a single 13MP camera at the back with an aperture of f/2.2 and LED flash. At the front, it has a 5MP lens with an aperture of f/1.8. The camera unit supports features like Face Beauty, Palm Capture, Timelapse, Voice Control, etc.

Connectivity features of the phone include 4G LTE compatibility, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo Y91i is powered by a large 4,030mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 out-of-the-box with Funtouch OS 4.5 skin loaded on top.