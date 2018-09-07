Xiaomi launches Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro in India — Check out price, specs, availability

Xiaomi has launched three new smartphones models in India — Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. The devices are the successors of the famed Redmi 5 series and priced at a starting price of Rs 7,999, Rs 5,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

The cheapest of the trio, Redmi 6A will go on sale at 12 pm on mi.com and Amazon.in on September 19. Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart.com and Amazon.in, respectively at noon on September 10 and 11, respectively. Both these devices will also be available on Xiaomi’s official website mi.com.

Though all three versions incorporate significant upgrades, the USP is the 12nm FinFET processor on Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, which is the best in class with the nearest comparable device featuring only 20nm processor. Redmi 6 Pro boasts of a notch display.

Redmi 6A Specifications

Redmi 6A is the successor of the critically-acclaimed Redmi 5A which also happens to be the number one selling smartphone in Q2. The budget smartphone comes with a 5.45 inch Full Screen HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440x720p resolution. The device measures 147.5mm x 71.5mm x 8.3mm and weighs in 145 grams.

The handset is powered by a 2.0 GHz Helio A22 CPU which is built on 12nm technology which makes it the fastest processor in its class. The device comes with 2GB RAM with 16GB/32GB storage options. It runs on Android O out-of-the-box with MIUI 9.6 loaded on top. The device supports storage expansion by way of a dedicated microSD card slot.

Redmi 6A features a 13MP rear camera with an aperture rate of f/2.2. Along with features such as PDAF, standard HDR, low-light photo enhancement, the rear sensors come with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) technology to improve stability while clicking pictures or video. At the front there is a 5MP snapper for selfies, video chatting and such. The front snapper also supports for AI based Face Unlock feature which is a rarity in its class.

On connectivity front, the device supports dual 4G SIM cards, 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, among others. The device is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. Redmi 6A comes in four colours including Blue, Gold, Rose Gold and Black.

Redmi 6 Specifications

Redmi 6 comes with a similar 5.45 inch display as its younger brother Redmi 6A. The HD+ Full screen display has 18:9 aspect ratio and resolution of 1440x720p. The device measures 147.5mm x 71.5mm x 8.3mm and weighs in 146 grams.

The handset is powered by a 2.0 GHz Helio P22 CPU which again is built on 12nm technology. The device comes with 3GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage options. It runs on Android O out-of-the-box with MIUI 9.6 loaded on top. The company has promised to roll out the latest MIUI 10 onto this device in the coming month which is an added attraction. The device supports storage expansion by way of a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP + 5MP sensors with an aperture rate of f/2.2. The camera has features such as PDAF, HDR, Low light photo enhancement along with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). For selfies and such it features a 5MP front camera.

The phone supports dual 4G SIM cards and is compatible with 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 etc. The device is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. In addition to AI based Face Unlock feature, the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. The device is available in Blue, Gold, Rose Gold and Black colours.

Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

Redmi 6 Pro is an affordable mid-range smartphone with a 5.84 inch notched Screen. The display comes with FHD+ resolution of 1080x2280p with aspect ratio of 19:9 and pixel density of 432ppi. The device is slightly on the heavier side and weighs in 178 grams along with dimensions of 149.33mm x 71.68mm x 8.75mm.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with eight cores and clocking rate of 2.0 GHz. The device comes in two variants; 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The memory can be further expanded using the dedicated microSD slot. Redmi 6 Pro runs on Android 8 Oreo with MIUI 9.6 skin out-of-the-box with MIUI 10 upgrade on the way in a few months.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 12MP + 5MP sensors with aperture rate of f/2.2. The camera has features such as AI Portrait Mode, Background Blurring, PDAF, HDR, Low light photo enhancement along with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The smartphone features a 5MP front camera with an aperture rate of with portrait mode.

On connectivity front, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE SIM cards simultaneously. Apart from that, the phone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 along with features such as Wi-Fi Direct. As security measures the device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Face Unlock capability. The device is available in Red, Gold, Blue and Black colours.