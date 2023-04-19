Bournvita row: Twitter account of influencer 'Foodpharmer' hacked, followers deleted'

Bournvita row: Influencer Revant Himatsingka aka Foodpharmer's Twitter account was hacked and suspended abruptly.

The Twitter account of influencer Revant Himatsingka (Foodpharmer), who had recently highlighted the high sugar content in Cadbury's health drink Bournvita, was first hacked, followers deleted and then the account was suspended. This comes days after a video put up by Himatsingka against Bournvita prompted Cadbury to send him a legal notice and forcing him to delete the video.

The move snowballed into a controversy with many people, including doctors, scientists, parents, and even billionaire Nithin Kamath calling for better measures while packaging what is marketed as health drinks.

On Wednesday, Himatsingka put up an Instagram story that his Twitter account was hacked and alerted his followers that he had opened a fresh one.



@foodpharmer has created a new Twitter account so you can follow him here at @thefoodpharmer pic.twitter.com/7z1gOeBg1U

— Mastermind Mayank™ (@official_mayank) April 18, 2023

The incident did not go down well with former Bournvita users and Foodpharmer followers with many taking to Twitter to question why the account was suspended and demanding action against Cadbury Bournvita.

"Can’t understand why his account was suspended. Clearly, a court order would have been required for this sort of suspension of the offended tweet and NOT the account itself- after all this at worst is a defamation claim which will require a court order for a content take down," commented lawyer Ameet Datta.

Twitter user Antha Scene Ledu replied, "Bournvita got his account hacked and subsequently got it suspended by Twitter. They definitely went to lengths to bury this."

Jalpa Gohil (@jalpadg), a parent, wrote, "Even if Twitter has suspended your account, FoodPharmer, for speaking out the truth every person/parent already knew, I am grateful that you made that video my 8-year-old child saw it, understood that his mom was right when she gives him plain/haldi milk and thanked me for not using Bournvita."

A number of Twitter users have also taken to re-sharing Himatsingka's now-deleted video on Bournvita's sugar content.



We all need to stand by @foodpharmer Shame on you #Cadbury #Bournvita to sue a content creator only for telling the truth of your product to everyone. Stop selling diabetes to our kids. Do better. Here's the video again. Now Sue thousands will you @CadburyWorld pic.twitter.com/HAazEeRKjv

— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 17, 2023

After the video went viral, Cadbury sent a legal notice to Himatsingka and issued a clarification. “Bournvita contains nutrients namely Vitamin A, C, D, Iron, Zinc, Copper and Selenium which help build immunity," it stated. "These have been part of our formulation for several years. We have always called out ‘Helps with the healthy functioning of the immune system’ on the back of our pack for several years (even before the Covid-19 pandemic)."

Cadbury Bournvita’s statement from April 9 added that each serve of Bournvita contains 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is less than the daily recommended sugar intake for children.

