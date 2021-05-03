Billie Eilish stuns on British Vogue cover, sparks conversation about sexualization of women's bodies

Billie Eilish ditches her signature style for latest British Vogue cover. Image Source: Instagram

Teen music sensation Billie Eilish who has often been spotted in baggy clothes in public, graced the latest cover of British Vogue with an homage to old Hollywood. The 19-year-old singer who has been vocal about how her fame and body image struggles once again sparked a conversation about the sexualization of women's bodies in pop culture.

Speaking to British Vogue in an interview published on May 2, the singer opened up about dealing with a deluge of comments on her looks as an underage teenager.

“It made me really offended when people were like, ‘Good for her for feeling comfortable in her bigger skin,’ ” Eilish said. “Good for me? ... The more the internet and the world care about somebody that’s doing something they’re not used to, they put it on such a high pedestal that then it’s even worse.”

Her signature style, she explained in a 2019 ad for Calvin Klein, was driven by a desire to avoid comments on her body type.

"I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat (butt), she’s got a fat (butt). No one can say any of that, because they don’t know."

The singer also took to her Instagram to share the cover image where she is seen dressed in vintage-inspired lingerie, thanking the outlet for respecting her 'vision'.

Her new look coincides with a comeback single titled 'Your Power', which confronts abusers who exploit and manipulate underage girls. “It also puts the onus on the viewer to consider their baggage,” reads the piece.

“Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you,” noted the singer.

Eilish also highlighted how her choice to dress modestly, was not a stand against other female pop stars who prefer to dress in more scanty apparel.

"Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you're easy and you’re a slut and you're a whore. If I am, then I'm proud," Eilish said. "Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y'know? Let's turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you," she said in the interview.