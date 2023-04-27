Bengaluru surgeon livid at ad offering Rs 11,000 to MBBS doctors, Rs 15,000 to male nurses

Dr Jagadish J Hiremath, a surgeon at Aasra Hospital in Bengaluru and (right) the ad he shared on Twitter.

A doctor in Bengaluru has hit back at a rehabilitation centre in Arunachal Pradesh and the government for encouraging a pay disparity in which MBBS doctors get paid lower than cooks, male nurses, and yoga practitioners.

Dr Jagadish J Hiremath, a surgeon at Aasra Hospitals in Bengaluru shared a newspaper clipping of an advertisement by a Kripa Foundation of Itanagar Capital Region in Arunachal Pradesh and wrote, "Government of Arunachal Pradesh wants medical officers MBBS passed, salary payable is Rs 11,000. Cook and ward boys who are 8th pass get the same salary as doctors."

The ad mentioned that the foundation was "supported by the government of Arunachal Pradesh" and is affiliated with the Union Ministry of social justice and empowerment.

"Data entry operators and yoga therapists get Rs 15,000 as salary. The best part is that the ANM male nurse gets Rs 15,000 which is more than what the doctor would get. Counselors, senior counselor, and clinical psychologist get almost double the salary of doctors," Dr Hiremath added.

Pointing out how with the current pay structures the future of young doctors looks bleak, Dr Hiremath said, "I kind of knew; we would reach this situation soon. With every district today having a medical college, it will be tougher for young doctors in the future."

Read more: Salary was Rs 9,000 even 10 years after completing MBBS, says Apollo Hospitals' doctor

The Bengaluru doctor further advised aspiring doctors to "think a thousand times, if you are paying in crores to become a doctor in private medical colleges then stop, it might be a good idea to hold on to your money".

Dr Hiremath then revealed that even his family is aware of the dim future that await young doctors -- a reason why his own son chose engineering. "It was his decision, he had done his homework before making his decision," the surgeon said, before adding, "Think before you decide. It does not look good for young doctors at all. Even the governments are working to degrade this profession."

Read more: Techies earn more 'writing inconsequential code', complains Bengaluru doctor as 'salary after MBBS is...'