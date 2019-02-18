App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Barkha Dutt alleges threat calls, harassment on social media, accuses Twitter of being 'tone deaf'

Noted Hindi language journalist Abhisar Sharma also registered an official complaint with the police in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai about threats made to him and his family

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @BDUTT
Image: Twitter/ @BDUTT
Whatsapp

Award-winning journalist Barkha Dutt is now the victim of an extensive hate campaign on social media platform Twitter.

Dutt has complained of receiving threat calls and explicit pictures on her phone, Twitter and WhatsApp. In an unprecedented move, Dutt has responded by sharing phone numbers of her alleged perpetrators on Twitter.

Dutt, who has often faced the ire of trolls and extreme right-winged elements on social media, came under fire after she retweeted former BJP MP Tarun Vijay’s post saying “my doors are open to all patriotic Indians” after a few schools and colleges reportedly announced that they wouldn’t enrol Kashmiri students in light of the Pulwama terror attack.

Late on the night of February 17, she closed general access to her direct messages on Twitter, saying, “It’s been unfortunately hijacked by the abusive mob and they have shown themselves up to be the scum that they are. Thanks for the few sane messages that managed to filter through.”

On February 18, she tweeted to Delhi Police apprising them of the harassment that she was facing.

Dutt even tagged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking action against her perpetrators.

Later, she even accused Twitter of being tone deaf as the social media platform apparently reprimanded her for publicizing phone numbers of the people who were stalking/harassing her.

Similarly, noted Hindi language journalist Abhisar Sharma also registered an official complaint with the police in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai about threats made to him and his family. Sharma, who is also trolled by right-wing groups for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies, has also shared screenshots of those abusing him on Twitter. In addition, Sharma has accused the “sanskari IT Cell” for the harassment.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #Barkha Dutt #Current Affairs #Hate Crime #India #Pulwama terror attack

