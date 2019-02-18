Barkha Dutt alleges threat calls, harassment on social media, accuses Twitter of being 'tone deaf'

Award-winning journalist Barkha Dutt is now the victim of an extensive hate campaign on social media platform Twitter.

Dutt has complained of receiving threat calls and explicit pictures on her phone, Twitter and WhatsApp. In an unprecedented move, Dutt has responded by sharing phone numbers of her alleged perpetrators on Twitter.



I met #IndianKashmiriMuslim girls #Dehradun.Told they r like our daughters.I live closeby. Pl feel free to contact me anytime.I gave my address and phone no. My doors are open to all patriotic Indians. Always.They admitted we feel concerned for them because we are ONE. @BDUTTpic.twitter.com/RIA3EPkIZ6

— Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) February 17, 2019

Dutt, who has often faced the ire of trolls and extreme right-winged elements on social media, came under fire after she retweeted former BJP MP Tarun Vijay’s post saying “my doors are open to all patriotic Indians” after a few schools and colleges reportedly announced that they wouldn’t enrol Kashmiri students in light of the Pulwama terror attack.

Late on the night of February 17, she closed general access to her direct messages on Twitter, saying, “It’s been unfortunately hijacked by the abusive mob and they have shown themselves up to be the scum that they are. Thanks for the few sane messages that managed to filter through.”



Deluged with what's app messages since yesterday that are abusive and threatening. Seems an organized hate campaign against some of us. One sender confirms my mobile number being circulated in groups. @DelhiPolice bringing this to your attention. pic.twitter.com/7FAfPoYmm4

— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 18, 2019



Dear law enforcement agencies and @rajnathsingh here is just a small sample of a Co ordinated attempt by the right wing mob to stalk, threaten, abuse and scare me. I expected you will act to trace the origin of this and exemplary punishment for some if not all. pic.twitter.com/9aefyGYprl

— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 18, 2019



Apparently @Twitter wants to punish me for sharing the numbers of the men who are giving me death threats, sending me dick pictures and harassing me. Talk about being tone deaf on gender equality. Well done @jack@amritat

— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 18, 2019



I have formally filed police complaint against the threat and abuse by the sanskari IT cell . Now waiting for a few arrests soon. Will keep you informed. pic.twitter.com/LFcf3Z7a4g

— Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) February 18, 2019

On February 18, she tweeted to Delhi Police apprising them of the harassment that she was facing.Dutt even tagged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking action against her perpetrators.Later, she even accused Twitter of being tone deaf as the social media platform apparently reprimanded her for publicizing phone numbers of the people who were stalking/harassing her.Similarly, noted Hindi language journalist Abhisar Sharma also registered an official complaint with the police in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai about threats made to him and his family. Sharma, who is also trolled by right-wing groups for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies, has also shared screenshots of those abusing him on Twitter. In addition, Sharma has accused the “sanskari IT Cell” for the harassment.