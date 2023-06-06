Will Apple Vision Pro mean death of TV? Anand Mahindra wonders about future of Samsung, Sony

Apple Vision Pro will be available for purchase in the US in early 2024

In a commercial introducing the Apple Vision Pro, a flyer straps on the mixed reality headset to watch the Oscar-nominated film Everything Everywhere All At Once during her flight. Another person uses the goggles to enjoy the upcoming period drama Napoleon from the comfort of his home, bowl of popcorn in hand. It’s clear from these examples that Apple is targeting media consumption as a major function of the Apple Vision Pro, which was introduced on Monday at the company’s annual developers’ conference (WWDC 2023).

But will the advent of Apple Vision Pro signal the death of large screen televisions? That was the question on billionaire Anand Mahindra’s mind after he watched the commercial, shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook on Twitter.

Responding to the ad video, Anand Mahindra wondered about the future of TVs and how manufacturers like Samsung and Sony would deal with the disruption that Apple Vision Pro will bring about. He also raised a point that many others have expressed concerns about – will the rise of virtual reality headsets lead to users sitting like ‘zombies’ in their own bubbles, each wearing their own headset?

“Does this signal the death of large screen TV displays? Wonder what the boardrooms at Samsung & Sony plotting in response,” tweeted Anand Mahindra. “And what about community-watching of movies & sports matches? Will that now be replaced by a roomful of zombies wearing headsets?”



Speaking at WWDC 2023, Tim Cook said the Vision Pro is the kind of product that will “shift the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives.”

“We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product with the performance, immersion and capability that only Apple can deliver,” he said. The product has been in development at Apple for years, and will focus on gaming, streaming video and conferencing.

(With inputs from AFP)