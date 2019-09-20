Apple iOS 13: List of new iOS features that you might use on a daily basis

Apple has rolled out the iOS 13 software update. The new software update comes with a bunch of new features and tweaks that claim to offer a faster and better experience. In case you are still on iOS 12 and planning to update, here are some new things that your iPhone can do with iOS 13.

1. Dark Mode

iOS 13 introduces Dark Mode for iPhones and iPod touch. Dark Mode has been one of the most-awaited features of iOS 13 that, like the name, changes the UI to a dark, black colour. All Apple apps like Messages, Mail, Safari, Music, etc. would be compatible with Dark Mode. Third-party app developers, too, can take advantage of Apple’s new offering and integrate dark mode in their apps.

2. New Photos App

Apple is also redesigning the native Photos app in iOS 13. The app would use Machine Learning (ML) to organise photos. The new app gets different tabs that would organise pictures by day, month, and year. This would not only make browsing photos easier but also reduce the clutter in Photos as the app would use ML to curate the library and highlight the best photo. The latest OS also makes it easier to edit photos with the help of gestures. Videos can now be edited and rotated In the photos app itself.

3. Swipe-to-Text Keyboard

In case you’ve relied on third-party apps like the swift key for quickly typing texts, iOS 13 is bringing the feature by default. Apple’ Quick-path’ feature would allow users to swipe between characters to input texts quickly. The feature would be available in Apple’s default iOS keyboard.

4. Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade features a library of 100 plus games cherry-picked by Apple, exclusively for Apple users. The company will add different types of games to the service, including AR and multiplayer, increasing the library size over time. Users will be able to access Apple Arcade through a new dedicated tab in the App Store. What’s more, Apple Arcade starts at only Rs 99 per month, with a month’s free trial.

5. Reminders

Reminders app gets a design overhaul with iOS 13. The new Reminders app now includes a toolbar to add date, time, photos, and location. The new, smarter Siri would also suggest users to add reminders. Apple showcased a demo of Siri, suggesting a reminder in the Messages app.

6. Sign in with Apple

Privacy gets a bigger push in iOS 13 with ‘Sign in with Apple’. The new mode of authentication would allow users to log onto different apps and websites using Touch ID or Face ID. At the back end, Apple would provide a random email id to the website or app, without revealing any of the user’s personal information. This can be a great move against Facebook and Google, who ask for a user’s details. Apple, on its end, would not use Apple ID authentication to profile users or track their activities.

7. Cut, Copy and Paste gestures

Editing text in iOS 13 just got better. Apple has introduced new gestures to cut, copy and paste text in iOS 13. To copy a select text, pinch in with three fingers on the screen. To cut the same text, pinch in with three fingers again. For pasting the text, pinch out on the screen with three fingers.

To undo, do a three‑finger swipe to the left or redo by swiping three fingers to the right.

8. Auto-close Safari Tabs

Till iOS 12, users had to close all the open tabs in Safari manually. Apple has made the task much easier now in iOS 13. After updating to iOS 13, users can go to Settings> Safari and tap on ‘Close Tabs’. You can choose between ‘Manually’, which is like you close tabs one by one in iOS 12, or auto-close tabs ‘After One Day’, ‘After One Week’, or ‘After One Month’.

9. Choose between Wi-Fi networks from Control Centre.

iPhone users often complained about going to Settings to select a particular Wi-Fi network. In iOS 13, Apple allows users to select the available Wi-Fi networks directly from the Control Centre. Users can swipe up to open the Control Centre, tap on the Wi-Fi icon to turn it on and then long-press the icon to see a list of available networks.

10. Limiting Data Usage.

iOS 13 now allows users to reduce the usage of data on their iPhone. When enabled, a number of automatic updates are paused unless manually selected. For example, Photos pauses syncing photos with iCloud.

11. Music with real-time lyrics.

Apple Music users had an option to see a song’s lyrics in the app itself. Apple has made the feature better with Time-synced lyrics. The feature works wherein each line appears in step with the music, just like how karaoke works. Users can also scroll and tap on any line to jump to that verse of the song.