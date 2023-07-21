‘Rs 10 driveway’ in India’s most expensive street: Shaadi.com co-founder shares pic

Manish Jain shares pic of a pothole-filled driveway in Altamount Road (Image credit: @mrjain/Twitter)

Altamount Road in Mumbai is also known as India's Billionaires’ Row for the many luxury skyscrapers it houses. But while it may be the most expensive street in India, home to some of the country’s richest, Altamount Road appears to be no different from many other parts of the country when it comes to the state of its roads.

Shaadi.com co-founder Manish Jain today shared a pic slamming the pathetic state of the driveway in front of the ultra-luxurious Mafatlal House on Altamount Road. Jain’s picture shows water-filled potholes marring the driveway that leads up to the building. The driveway stands in stark contrast to the upmarket building behind it.

“Altamount Road. Multi-million dollar residences and a Rs. 10 driveway,” he wrote while sharing the photograph on Twitter, where it is going viral with over 35,000 views.



People in the comments section took digs at the state of the roads in Mumbai’s poshest locality.

“Is that a mirror on the road? Beautiful concept,” wrote one person in the comments section. “With a natural swimming pool,” said another. “Half of Mumbai is like this,” a third noted.

In 2008, Altamount Road was rated as the 10th most affluent street in the world. It is the area where Antilia, the world’s most expensive residence, is located.