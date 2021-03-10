103-year-old Karnataka resident, J Kameshwari, becomes oldest woman to get COVID-19 vaccine

Source: ANI

Bengaluru's J Kameshwari, a 103-year-old woman became the oldest woman in India to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the jab at Apollo Hospital in Bannerghatta Road on March 10.



"J Kameshwari received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru on Tuesday (March 10). With this, she became the oldest woman in India to have received the COVID19 vaccine as per available data," ANI quoted Apollo Hospitals saying.

The 103-year-old was accompanied by her 77-year-old son Prasad Rao who was also administered the vaccine.

Kameshwari did not report any side effects after the vaccine was administered, reports have said.

Another 103-year-old Noida resident, Mahabir Prasad Maheshwari, was also administered the COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, becoming the oldest person yet in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to have got inoculated against the deadly coronavirus.

Mahabir Prasad Maheshwari was accompanied by seven senior citizen members of his family who took the vaccine too at a private hospital in the city. "My father is feeling fit and fine," Maheshwari's eldest son Sudarshan Dayal (81) told.

Until now, Mumbai’s Shashikala Joshi, 100, was the oldest woman to get vaccinated. A resident of Churchgate in Mumbai, Joshi was accompanied by her 75-year-old daughter. She and her daughter both took the first dose of the vaccine at Cama and Albless Hospital in Mumbai.

India began the third and the largest phase of vaccination drive against COVID-19 on March 1, which will reach out to around 27 crore of population aged above 60 or above 45 with comorbid conditions.

The country's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,62,707 with 17,921 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries surpassed 1.09 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death count increased to 1,58,063 with 133 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases reduced to 1,84,598 which now comprises 1.64 percent of the infection count.

Meanwhile, 2,43,67,906 vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions across the States and UTs, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 71,30,098 HCWs (1st dose), 38,90,257 HCWs (2nd dose), 69,36,480 FLWs (1st dose) and 4,73,422 FLWs (2nd Dose), 8,33,526 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 51,04,123 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years (1st Dose).