Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 2.40 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in country: Health Ministry

Assam reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 22 fresh cases
Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 1,096, while 22 new positive cases took the total caseload to 2,17,704, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Altogether 27,690 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccines during the day taking the total number of people who received the jab to 4,67,447.
A total number of 961 people with comorbidities, 5,867 senior citizens and 14,495 health care workers and front-line workers got the first dose of vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine was received by 6,367 health care and front line workers. While 1,096 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus, 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons. The number of active cases in the state currently is 282.