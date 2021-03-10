Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 2.40 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in country: Health Ministry

English
March 10, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 350th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,12,44,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,930 deaths. A total of 1,08,99,394 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,87,462 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.67
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.93 percent. Globally, more than 11.72 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.28 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.40 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 10, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Assam reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 22 fresh cases

    Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 1,096, while 22 new positive cases took the total caseload to 2,17,704, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Altogether 27,690 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccines during the day taking the total number of people who received the jab to 4,67,447.

    A total number of 961 people with comorbidities, 5,867 senior citizens and 14,495 health care workers and front-line workers got the first dose of vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine was received by 6,367 health care and front line workers. While 1,096 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus, 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons. The number of active cases in the state currently is 282.

  • March 10, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Odisha logs 57 new COVID-19 cases

    Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,860 on Tuesday as 57 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state also registered the recovery of 82 patients taking the total number of cured people to 3,35,250 which is 99.22 per cent of the caseload. Thirty-four of the new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 23 infections were detected during contact tracing.

    The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,917 as no fresh fatality was reported. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. Odisha now has 640 active cases, which is 0.18 percent of the caseload.

  • March 10, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 2.40 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in country: Health Ministry

    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.40 crore with 10,28,911 people being given jabs till Tuesday evening, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 10,28,911 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the 53rd day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

    During the day, 7,98,354 beneficiaries took their first dose and 2,30,557 healthcare workers (HCWS) and frontline workers (FLWs) received their second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by night. The 7,98,354 beneficiaries who got the first dose include 5,51,398 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 98,478 aged between45-60 with specified comorbidities, according to the data.

    More than two million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on March 8, the highest in a day so far. Cumulatively, 2,40,37,644 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

  • March 10, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Global daily statistics
    COVID-19 infections are still rising in 61 countries. There have been at least 117,287,000 reported infections and 2,728,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

  • March 10, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

