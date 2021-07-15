Vivo Y72 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo just dropped a new budget 5G phone in India in the form of the Vivo Y72 5G. While the Y72 5G was previously unveiled globally, the Indian variant has a few differences both in the camera, display, and chipset areas.

Vivo Y72 5G Price in India

The Vivo Y72 5G’s price in India is set at Rs 20,990 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The phone is available in Prism Magic and Slate Gray colour options. The Y72 5G is going on sale today on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo’s India e-store, Paytm, and other retail channels.

Vivo Y72 5G Specifications

The Indian variant of the Vivo Y72 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC as opposed to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset on the global variant. The chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM that is extended up to 4GB through the storage. The phone opts for 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card.

The Vivo Y72 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the software side, the Vivo Y72 5G is covered by Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Y72 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP auxiliary shooter as opposed to a 64 MP primary and 8 MP ultrawide shooter on the global version of the Y72 5G. The selfie camera is also downgraded to an 8 MP sensor. The phone measures 8.4mm thick and weighs 185.5 grams.