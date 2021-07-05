Vivo Y72 5G with 5,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display launching in India on July 15: Report

After the launch of the Vivo Y73, the company is gearing up to launch yet another Y series smartphone in India. The Vivo Y72 5G is reportedly launching in the country soon and will come with 8GB of RAM and a display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Vivo Y72 5G will launch in India on July 15. The report states that an unnamed Vivo official had confirmed the launch of the Y72 5G in India. As of now, it is unclear if an event will be held for the launch of the device or whether the company will settle for a subtle launch.

@HeyitsYogesh, a tipster on Twitter, also shared a poster of the device, confirming a bank offer that includes a Rs 1,500 cashback on transaction through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak. Apart from the cashback, Vivo is also offering a one-time screen replacement and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000. The tipster also suggests that the Vivo Y72 5G’s price is expected to fall in the sub-20K segment.

Vivo Y72 5G Expected Specifications

While details of the device are unknown, the Vivo Y72 5G has already launched globally. The global variant of the Vivo Y72 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel, although the refresh rate of the global variant is limited to 60Hz.

Additionally, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as a power button. For optics, the Y72 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. You also get an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The handset runs Funtouch OS 11.1 on top of Android 11.