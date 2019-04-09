Vivo Y5 with triple camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery to launch this month in India

Vivo is rumoured to launch a new smartphone under its entry-level Y series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, who is the official sponsor of the Indian Premier League 12, was reported to launch two new smartphones during the tournament.

Among the two devices under the Y series, Vivo would launch the Vivo Y5 in India. The budget smartphone is said to priced under Rs 15,000 and would directly take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung A20, M30 and Realme 3.

The specifications were reported by 91Mobiles, courtesy an anonymous Vivo executive. The source claims that Vivo Y5 would be one of the most affordable smartphones that would house a triple-camera setup. Currently, the Tecno Camon i4 is the most affordable smartphone in India that offers a triple-camera setup under Rs 10,000. The Y5 would pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery and run on Android Pie out of the box. The device will be launched on or before April 15 in India.

Other specifications related to the device under the model number V1901A/T were spotted on TENAA listings. The listings reveal that the Vivo V1901A would feature a 6.35-inch display and would have a notch for the front camera.

The rear camera unit houses three lenses and an LED flash below it. The images also show a fingerprint scanner at the center of the back panel. Last month, the V1901A was seen on Geekbench where it revealed that MediaTek Helio P35 would power the phone paired with 4GB RAM.

While these are just based on speculations and a few listings, we will have to wait till April 15 when Vivo launches the new smartphones under Y Series.