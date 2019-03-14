Vivo to launch Y3, Y5 budget smartphones during IPL 2019: Report

Competition between Chinese smartphone manufacturers in the budget smartphone segment is heating up. Companies like Xiaomi and Realme have already launched their budget smartphones for 2019 and Vivo has decided to launch two smartphones that would compete directly with the Redmi Note 7 and Realme 3.

According to a report, Vivo would launch two new smartphones under its Y series during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019). The company would be launching Y3 and Y5 in India that would take on the likes of Realme 3, Redmi 7 (to be launched soon), Redmi Note 7 and Samsung’s Galaxy M series and A series. Both the smartphones are said to be priced aggressively between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. The Y5 would have higher specifications compared to the Y3. No details on the specs and date of availability are available at the moment.

Vivo has launched the Y91i under its Y series in India this month. The Y91i falls in the below- Rs 10,000 smartphone category and has a 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and a single 13MP camera at the rear. The phone comes in two variants- 2GB +16GB and 2GB+ 32GB for Rs Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,490 respectively.

The Y91i has weaker specifications compared to its competitors, making it a poor value-for-money smartphone. Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung are providing more RAM, a bit powerful processor, dual and even triple-camera setup in the same price range. To share a piece of the competitive space, Vivo needs to gear up and load the smartphones with better hardware specifications, and also price them aggressively.