you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2019 confirmed to start on March 23; first two weeks schedule announced

The schedule for the first 17 matches released so far is subject to change, based on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Number 3: IPL 2018 (Image: PTI)
The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on March 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on February 19. It also released a two-week schedule of the tournament. Winners of IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match in Chennai.

The BCCI has not released the complete schedule this year as they await the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha election dates. The fixture for the first 17 matches was released, which could be changed based on election dates.

BCCI would make necessary alterations to the two-week schedule before preparing the time-table for the remainder depending on election dates.

Seventeen matches will be played within the first two weeks across eight venues. All teams will be playing a total of four matches within the first two weeks, barring Delhi Capitals (DC) and RCB, who will play five matches.

Below is the time table released by BCCI:

First Published on Feb 19, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019

