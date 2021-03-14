Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ RAM, storage & colour options leaked ahead of India launch event

Days ahead of the scheduled launch of the Vivo X60 series in India, specs such as RAM and storage options of the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ have been leaked.

The company had earlier announced that the Vivo X60 series smartphones will be launched in India on March 25.

All three flagship versions will be available in India, claims tipster Ishan Agarwal. He also claims that the vanilla X60 will come with 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB storage options; while the X60 Pro will come in a single 12 GB + 256 GB storage variant; and both will be available in Blue and Black colours.

Agarwal also tipped watchers that the high-end Vivo X60 Pro+ will launch with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage with a single colour option of Blue.

The Vivo X60 series was unveiled in China in December 2020, with the X60 Pro+ arriving later in January 2021. In China, the standard X60 price for the 8 GB + 128 GB model starts at Chinese Yuan (CNY) 3,498 (roughly Rs 39,400). It is also available in an 8 GB + 256 GB and a 12 GB + 256 GB variant priced at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs 42,800) and CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs 45,100).

The Vivo X60 Pro price is set at CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs 50,900) for the single 12 GB + 256 GB model.Vivo X60 Pro+ price in China starts at CNY 4,998 (Rs 56,500) for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model. It also comes in a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB of internal storage priced at CNY 5,998 (approx. Rs 67,740).