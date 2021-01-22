Vivo X60 Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50 MP quad camera setup, Gimbal stabilisation, 120Hz OLED display

Vivo launched the X60 series back in December, adding the X60 and X60 Pro to the lineup. However, the company also announced a flagship Vivo X60 Pro+ without providing many details about the device. Now, Vivo has unveiled the flagship piece in the X60 series, titled the “Vivo X60 Pro+”.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Price

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998 (Roughly Rs 56,360) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model. It also arrives in a 12GB/256GB variant that is priced at CNY 5,998 (Roughly Rs 67,650). Pre-orders for the Vivo X60 Pro+ are already live in China and will end on January 30.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Specs

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, which brings several gains across the board over its predecessor. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11 with Vivo’s new OriginOS 1.0 skin on top.

The X60 Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and support HDR10+ content. The screen also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There’s a hole-punch camera cutout on the screen that houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Camera

The Vivo X60 Pro+ opts for a quad-camera setup with a large 50 MP 1/1.3” ISOCELL GN1 sensor and an f/1.57 aperture at the helm. The primary camera has optical image stabilisation as opposed to gimbal stabilisation on the X60 Pro. However, it doesn’t mean that you don’t get gimbal stabilisation.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ uses a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor for the ultrawide shooter. The ultrawide camera features gimbal stabilisation system. The other two cameras include an 8 MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. In contrast, the second telephoto camera features a 32 MP sensor for mid-range zoom and portrait shots.

The phone also brings Super Night Mode 2.0 that improves light sensitivity by 38.8 percent and focus accuracy by 22 percent compared to the previous generation. The cameras feature the ZEISS logo on the back, while the T* anti-reflective coating is applied to both sides of each lens. The camera can record 8K video as well as 4K HDR10+ videos.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support through the USB-C port. You also get a charger, cable, USB-C headset, a USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter, and protective case in the box. The back cover of the phone is made of high-grade leather and is available in Phantom Blue and Classic Orange.