Vivo X60 and X60 Pro Launched with 5nm Exynos 1080, 120Hz AMOLED Display: Everything you need to know

Vivo recently unveiled the X60 series in China. The company unveiled two new phones in the series, including the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro. The Vivo X60 devices are the first to feature a 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset and share a lot in common, apart from the cameras.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro Price

The Vivo X60’s price is set at CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs 39,300) for the 8GB/128GB model, while you can double the storage for CNY 3,800 (roughly Rs 42,700). The Vivo X60 Pro’s price is set at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs 50,600) for the sole 12GB/256GB model.

Vivo X60 Series Specs

Both phones in the X60 series are powered by Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC, a mid-range 5G chipset. The Vivo X60 series is also the first by Vivo that uses its OriginOS 1.0 skin, which is based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 packs a 4,300 mAh battery, while the ‘Pro’ variant opts for a 4,200 mAh battery. Both phones support 33W fast charging.

The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro sport a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also supports HDR10 and HDR10+ standards. The hole punch camera cutout on the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro houses a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens.

The Vivo X60 sports a triple-camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 48 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor with four-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 13 MP portrait shooter.

The Vivo X60 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup on the back. The ‘Pro’ model uses a 48 MP, f/1.48 primary sensor with OIS support. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, a 13 MP portrait shooter, and an 8 MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture. The periscope camera offers 5x optical zoom and 60x super zoom.