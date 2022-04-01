ViewSonic launches two 22-inch monitors in India, prices start at Rs16,300

(Image Courtesy: ViewSonic)

ViewSonic has launched two new monitors - VA2205MH and VA2210MH - in India, which the company says are designed for home and office use.

The Full HD monitors come with a 22-inch LCD display with differences in the panel. The more expensive VA2210MH will ship with an IPS, Active-Matrix panel, while the cheaper VA2205MH will come with a VA panel.

Other differences include more accurate colours on the VA2210MH with support for 16.7 million colours (72 percent NTSC Gamut) and a 2.5ms response time. It also has an LED backlight that has been rated for 30,000 hours. The VA2205MH is more basic by comparison and has a response time of 5ms.

ViewSonic says both screens have Eye Care Technology that helps reduce strain from extended viewing periods. Besides this, there are various options to configure, as well as presets pre-loaded into the monitor. The monitors also offer an eco-mode to conserve power.

Both monitors will run at a refresh rate of 60Hz, with a contrast ratio of 50,000,000:1 and have viewing angles of 178 degrees. The cheaper, VA2205MH will cost you Rs 17,500 with a MOP of Rs 12,950. The more expensive VA2210MH will retail for Rs 16,300 with a MOP of Rs 12,250.

“At ViewSonic, our focus is towards innovating and designing products based on the need gap and understanding of the market. With hybrid/work from home not going away anytime soon, the launch of VA2201-mh & VA2205-mh home and office monitors will help us in catering to all the professionals with top-class monitor needs," said Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing - IT, ViewSonic India, in a press release.