Vivo X Note flagship with 7-inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC launching alongside Vivo X Fold

Vivo has officially teased some details about its upcoming X Note flagship. The Vivo X Note will be unveiled on April 11 in China alongside the Vivo X Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone.

The Vivo X Note is being touted as the company’s business flagship. The company took to Weibo to confirm that the Vivo X Note would be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone will also have exclusive SPU chip-level security and privacy protection.

While Vivo hasn’t confirmed a lot of details about the device, we do know it will have a large 7-inch curved display. While Vivo doesn’t mention the type of panel used, it will likely be an OLED considering the device is being touted as a flagship. The Chinese smartphone maker also revealed the design and colour variants of the upcoming Vivo X Note.

Apart from the aforementioned curved screen, the design also reveals a hole-punch camera cut out in the centre. On the back, the camera island covers the entire top of the device and houses four sensors in the circular module. While there is no confirmation, rumours suggest that the Vivo X Note will opt for main, ultrawide, telephoto, and periscope lenses.