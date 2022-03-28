Vivo X Fold will debut as the company's first foldable smartphone on April 11

Vivo is set to launch a new foldable phone in China on April 11. The Vivo X Fold has officially been teased by the Chinese smartphone maker on Weibo.

The Vivo X Fold will join the likes of the Oppo Find N (Review) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold (Review). The teaser video posted on Weibo suggests that the Vivo X Fold will come with an inward folding screen, although we cannot root out the possibility of an outward folding mechanism like the Huawei Mate X. The teaser video also confirms a secondary display on the outside.

As of now, Huawei has not confirmed the specifications of the Vivo X Fold, but it will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, Vivo is also set to launch its first tablet alongside its foldable smartphone. The design of the Vivo Pad was recently teased by the company ahead of its foldable smartphone.

The Vivo Pad will feature an all-metal build and a thin and light form factor. It also boasts stylus support and is shown with a Bluetooth keyboard accessory attached. Additionally, it appears to have a Sky-Blue finish and a circular camera module on the back.

The tablet is also shown to have a dual-camera setup on the back and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. The teaser confirms that the Vivo Pad will opt for a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The new Vivo tablet also seems to be running Oxygen OS, which suggests that it is based on Android.

The Vivo Pad is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it could also feature a 2.5K display, although the type of panel, OLED or LCD, is not mentioned. We should get more information about the Vivo Pad and Vivo X Fold in the following days.