English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo X Fold will debut as the company's first foldable smartphone on April 11

    The Vivo X Fold could debut alongside the Vivo Pad.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

    Vivo is set to launch a new foldable phone in China on April 11. The Vivo X Fold has officially been teased by the Chinese smartphone maker on Weibo.

    The Vivo X Fold will join the likes of the Oppo Find N (Review) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold (Review). The teaser video posted on Weibo suggests that the Vivo X Fold will come with an inward folding screen, although we cannot root out the possibility of an outward folding mechanism like the Huawei Mate X. The teaser video also confirms a secondary display on the outside.

    As of now, Huawei has not confirmed the specifications of the Vivo X Fold, but it will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, Vivo is also set to launch its first tablet alongside its foldable smartphone. The design of the Vivo Pad was recently teased by the company ahead of its foldable smartphone.

    The Vivo Pad will feature an all-metal build and a thin and light form factor. It also boasts stylus support and is shown with a Bluetooth keyboard accessory attached. Additionally, it appears to have a Sky-Blue finish and a circular camera module on the back.

    The tablet is also shown to have a dual-camera setup on the back and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. The teaser confirms that the Vivo Pad will opt for a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The new Vivo tablet also seems to be running Oxygen OS, which suggests that it is based on Android.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Vivo Pad is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it could also feature a 2.5K display, although the type of panel, OLED or LCD, is not mentioned.  We should get more information about the Vivo Pad and Vivo X Fold in the following days.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Foldable smartphones #Foldables #Snapdragon #Vivo
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 05:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.