Vivo Pad, Vivo Foldable smartphone teased, official announcement set for March 28

Vivo has officially teased the launch of a new tablet and foldable smartphone in China. The company’s Weibo post suggests that more information about both devices will be available on Monday. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed the name and design of its upcoming tablet.

According to an official Weibo post, the Vivo Pad will feature an all-metal build and a thin and light form factor. The Vivo Pad will also feature stylus support and is shown with a Bluetooth keyboard accessory attached. Additionally, it appears to have a Sky-Blue finish and a circular camera module on the back.

The tablet is also shown to have a dual-camera setup on the back and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. The teaser confirms that the Vivo Pad will opt for a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The new Vivo tablet also seems to be running Oxygen OS, which suggests that it is based on Android.



Vivo Pad

- 2.5k display

- Snapdragon 870

- Dolby Vision

- Origin OS

- 8GB ram

- Android 11

- Metal body

- Quad speakers

- Dual camera

- Vivo Pencil#Vivo#VivoPad#VivoTabpic.twitter.com/8vkLVOisB0 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 25, 2022

Vivo will confirm more details about its upcoming tablet on Monday (March 28), presumably an official launch date. While Vivo did not reveal other details about the tablet, tipster Abhishek Yadav recently leaked some of its specifications.

If the rumours are accurate, then the Vivo Pad will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it will also feature a 2.5K display, although the type of panel, OLED or LCD, is not mentioned. Apart from the Vivo Pad, we could also get information about the upcoming Vivo foldable smartphone on Monday.