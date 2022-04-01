English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung partners with iFixit for a Galaxy repair programme

    To start, Galaxy S20 and S21 line-up of products and Tab S7+ will be part of the programme

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Samsung)

    (Image Courtesy: Samsung)

    Samsung has announced a partnership with iFixit for a new self-repair programme that will give customers access to the tools and parts they need to repair their devices. Initially, Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S21 line-up of products would be part of the programme along with the Galaxy Tab S7+.

    The DIY repair website iFixit partnered with Microsoft last year for a similar programme that introduced tools for fixing Microsoft's Surface devices to customers. Apple also introduced a self-repair programme last year for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, letting customers order genuine spare parts for the Apple phones through their service repair online store.

    Also Read: Samsung, Western Digital join hands to increase adoption of zoned storage solutions

    Samsung says that the programme will provide step-by-step repair guides and the needed tools to fix teh devices. Kyle Weins, CEO of iFixit, told online publication The Verge that work on the Galaxy S20 guides was complete and the team was now working on guides for the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Tab S7+.

    The company also confirmed that it will expand the range of products offered in the programme as it matures. The initial list of parts consists of displays, back glass and charging ports. You can also send the old parts back to Samsung, which will recycle them.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G launched in India with quad-camera setup, 5000 mAh battery

    “At Samsung, we’re creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences,” said Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President, Customer Care, Samsung Electronics America in a press release. “Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #iFixit #Microsoft #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S20 #Samsung Galaxy S21 #Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus #Self Repair
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 02:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.