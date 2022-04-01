Samsung partners with iFixit for a Galaxy repair programme

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

Samsung has announced a partnership with iFixit for a new self-repair programme that will give customers access to the tools and parts they need to repair their devices. Initially, Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S21 line-up of products would be part of the programme along with the Galaxy Tab S7+.

The DIY repair website iFixit partnered with Microsoft last year for a similar programme that introduced tools for fixing Microsoft's Surface devices to customers. Apple also introduced a self-repair programme last year for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, letting customers order genuine spare parts for the Apple phones through their service repair online store.

Samsung says that the programme will provide step-by-step repair guides and the needed tools to fix teh devices. Kyle Weins, CEO of iFixit, told online publication The Verge that work on the Galaxy S20 guides was complete and the team was now working on guides for the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Tab S7+.

The company also confirmed that it will expand the range of products offered in the programme as it matures. The initial list of parts consists of displays, back glass and charging ports. You can also send the old parts back to Samsung, which will recycle them.

